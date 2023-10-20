Ghanaian marriage Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has claimed that a woman who is neglected for an extended period can become trouble for her partner

Ghanaian marriage Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has opined that a woman neglected for too long can become a torn in her partner's flesh.

The self-proclaimed relationship expert alluded to the Bible to bolster her claim. She indicated that the devil went to Eve to tempt her after Adam abandoned her for some time. Counsellor Oduro recounted that Eve ate the forbidden fruit after the devil approached her, resulting in the suffering of all humanity.

Oduro cautioned men who frequently leave their wives alone for lengthy periods, emphasising that a woman who feels abandoned might become furious and dangerous.

The counsellor, who doubles as an evangelist, urged men to communicate openly with their spouses about difficulties before they escalate into serious issues.

