At Opera Square, Accra, a jewellery shop owner faced a devastating surprise on Sunday morning when she opened her store to discover a disheartening scene.

The entire shop, stripped of all its valuables, including two gold bars and a sum of money, had fallen victim to theft.

The perpetrators, displaying a high level of sophistication, gained entry by forcefully breaking through the concrete walls of the establishment.

Shop in Accra emptied by unknown thieves Photo credit: Daily Graphic

Shockingly, their audacious path involved trespassing through three different shops before reaching their target.

The incident left the shop owner in a state of profound grief, captured in a heart-wrenching video that circulated on social media.

The emotional footage revealed the owner, overwhelmed by the realization of the extensive loss, visibly distraught upon surveying the empty premises.

Local authorities are expected to have initiated an investigation into the burglary, aiming to identify and apprehend the culprits responsible for this audacious and meticulously executed theft.

The community remains on edge as residents and fellow business owners grapple with the unsettling violation that occurred in the heart of Opera Square.

Watch the video below:

