UK Border Force officials stopped a Ghanaian businessman after he was found carrying large amounts of cash

He declared the amount exceeding £10,000 but could not explain the source of the money

A video of the interaction between the businessman and the border officials emerged online

An unnamed Ghanaian businessman was stopped by UK Border Force officials after he was found carrying £14,800 on arrival at London's Heathrow Airport.

Although he declared the amount exceeding £10,000, he could not justify the source of the money.

The cash has been seized for investigations. Source: Getty Images

A video of the interaction between the businessman and the border officials showed him explaining that the money was meant to purchase car parts.

He asked Border Force officials to check in their system as he had similarly declared other amounts he had brought into the UK on previous trips.

The official, however, said his accounting was not convincing enough.

"If the worst happens and an investigation team want to detain the money for investigation, the money has to go in front of a magistrate within 48-hours,” an official said.

