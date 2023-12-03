Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus recently faced off against Black Stars teammate Jordan Ayew in a heated English Premier League match, which ultimately ended in a draw

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus faced off against his Black Stars teammate Jordan Ayew in a riveting English Premier League (EPL) match that concluded in a draw.

The intensity of the game escalated as Kudus unleashed a formidable 13-minute shot, securing a decisive goal for West Ham.

The thrilling moment, captured in a video that is now circulating online, has sparked widespread reactions among football enthusiasts.

Mohammed Kudus scores for West Ham Credit: West Ham United FC / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Kudus' powerful performance was a standout moment in the match, granting West Ham a temporary advantage before Crystal Palace responded with an equalizer.

The competitive spirit between the two Ghanaian players added an extra layer of excitement for fans.

Notably, this marked Kudus' third goal in the current EPL season since his move from Ajax.

The talented midfielder's consistent contributions on the field have not only earned him recognition but have also fueled the anticipation and support from fans as he continues to make an impact in the prestigious English league.

The dynamic clash between Kudus and Ayew exemplifies the prowess of Ghanaian football talent on the global stage.

Source: YEN.com.gh