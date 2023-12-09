A Ghanaian based in the US has died during his vacation in Takoradi in the Western Region

A US-based Ghanaian has died during his vacation in Takoradi in the Western Region.

The man, 34-year-old Albert Kwao Adeabah, died shortly after a birthday party after coming to Ghana in August.

Adeabah, who worked at the Massachusetts Stock Exchange in the US, reported ill after a house party in his apartment.

The incident is believed to have taken place in August 2023, according to an account posted on Facebook by one of Adeabah’s friends.

There has been some speculation that Adeabah was poisoned, but no cause of death has been made public.

A flyer available to GhanaWeb showed that his burial and memorial service took place on November 25, 2023.

Adeabah left behind his two parents and a brother.

Koforidua man takes his own life

A man killed himself in Koforidua in the New Juaben North Municipality.

Yaw Christopher was discovered hanging in his room on the morning of November 8, 2023.

A note was found at the scene urging the sale of his property to help his mother.

Human remains were found in his room after police investigations.

Police officer takes his life

A policeman took his own life by shooting himself.

The name of the male police officer was withheld from the public.

In 2022, the Ghana Police Service dealt with a number of such incidents prompting widespread concern.

Source: YEN.com.gh