A video of a Ghanaian man reacting to Dr Bawumia's defeat in the 2024 elections has gone viral

He channelled his frustration at free SHS beneficiaries as well as nursing trainees for not voting for Bawumia

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the concerns of the young man

A Ghanaian man is pained over Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's defeat in the 2024 general elections.

In a video that has since gone viral, the young man lashed out at individuals who benefitted from the NPP government's various interventions yet voted against the party's presidential candidate.

Ghanaian man lashes out at Free SHS graduates for not voting for Dr Bawumia.

First, he singled out beneficiaries of the free secondary education and nursing trainees for criticism.

He then lashed out at traders who exponentially increased the prices of their goods and services to create an impression of economic hardship in the country.

"To the free SHS beneficiaries and nursing trainees who refused to vote for the NPP government, God will judge you, "he said, looking angry.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians react to Bawumai defeat

Social media users who commented on the video also shared varying opinions on why Bawumia lost the election.

Adworh Die Rich commented:

"Mahama won the election but Bawumia won our hearts."

Jnr ter Stegen reacted:

"Please not only free shs people vote oo and not only free shs is the reason to vote for bawumia we vote for the economy."

Midwife_eshun stated:

"It is not his money that he was using it was our taxation money waii. is FSHS blood of jesus that will wash hardship away."

Mahama speaks on the economy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President-elect John Dramani Mahama told the United Nations that restoring Ghana’s economy would not be easy.

He explained addressing the current economic situation due to the country’s debt levels and suspension from the international capital market.

Mahama added that he and his team were working as quickly as possible to manage the expectations of Ghanaians.

