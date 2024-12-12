Ghanaian Man Blasts Free SHS Beneficiaries For Voting Against Bawumia: "God Will Judge You"
- A video of a Ghanaian man reacting to Dr Bawumia's defeat in the 2024 elections has gone viral
- He channelled his frustration at free SHS beneficiaries as well as nursing trainees for not voting for Bawumia
- Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared their opinions on the concerns of the young man
A Ghanaian man is pained over Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's defeat in the 2024 general elections.
In a video that has since gone viral, the young man lashed out at individuals who benefitted from the NPP government's various interventions yet voted against the party's presidential candidate.
First, he singled out beneficiaries of the free secondary education and nursing trainees for criticism.
He then lashed out at traders who exponentially increased the prices of their goods and services to create an impression of economic hardship in the country.
"To the free SHS beneficiaries and nursing trainees who refused to vote for the NPP government, God will judge you, "he said, looking angry.
At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2,000 likes and 400 comments.
Watch the video below:
Ghanaians react to Bawumai defeat
Social media users who commented on the video also shared varying opinions on why Bawumia lost the election.
Adworh Die Rich commented:
"Mahama won the election but Bawumia won our hearts."
Jnr ter Stegen reacted:
"Please not only free shs people vote oo and not only free shs is the reason to vote for bawumia we vote for the economy."
Midwife_eshun stated:
"It is not his money that he was using it was our taxation money waii. is FSHS blood of jesus that will wash hardship away."
Mahama speaks on the economy
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President-elect John Dramani Mahama told the United Nations that restoring Ghana’s economy would not be easy.
He explained addressing the current economic situation due to the country’s debt levels and suspension from the international capital market.
Mahama added that he and his team were working as quickly as possible to manage the expectations of Ghanaians.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Human-Interest editor) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.