Black Stars striker Inaki Williams has hailed his Athletic Club teammates after the victory over Fenerbahce

The Ghana forward scored a brace to inspire his team to the top of the Europa League table with an away win

Williams, who recently celebrated his tenth anniversary at Bilbao, has been in fine form for the Copa del Rey winners

Inaki Williams has shared his excitement after Athletic Bilbao beat Fenerbahce to go top of the Europa League table.

The Ghana international scored a first-half brace as the La Liga club travelled to Turkey to defeat Fenerbahce 2-0 on Wednesday.

Williams has been on red-hot form, netting his third and fourth goals in Europe, making him one of the top scorers in the competition.

Two-goal hero Inaki Williams applauds teammates after Athletic Bilbao beat Fenerbahce. Photo: Ahmad Mora/ Stan Oosterhof.

Reacting to the victory, Williams lauded his teammates for an impressive performance against the Turkish giants, managed by veteran coach Jose Mourinho.

“The truth is that coming to Turkey and getting this result is very positive for us. We are happy that thousands of fans joined, and we hope that you have enjoyed today because it has been tough. It couldn’t work out better. I think that in the end, going 2-0 up always weakens the opposing team," he said after the game, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

“We knew that coming here to Turkey was going to be complicated. I think the team has played a great game in general," he added.

Williams earns praise from manager

Ernesto Valverde, the manager of Athletic Club was full of praise for the Ghanaian, who marked his tenth year at the club over the weekend.

Williams has been a key member of the Basque club's squad, playing for them in La Liga and the Europa League.

“For us, Inaki Williams already knows what he means because of the heart he has and how he pushes us," he said.

The Spain-born Ghanaian forward has now netted eight goals across all competitions this season, per Transfermarkt.

Williams brothers hit the 'griddy'

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Inaki Williams was joined by his brother Nico Williams to perform the 'griddy' dance after scoring against Fenerbahce.

The Athletic Club duo starred as the Spanish outfit handed Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce their second defeat in the Europa League.

Athletic Club are now on a run of five successive wins across all competitions.

