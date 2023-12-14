A TikTok video of a young lady reacting to moves by some to label her as Hajia Bintu's lookalike has gone viral

She expressed surprise that even some family relatives tell her she resembles the socialite

Many people who reacted to the video also shared their views on the issue, with many agreeing with her

A Ghanaian lady resident abroad has shot down comments by many that she has a striking resemblance to Hajia Bintu.

Taking to TikTok, the young lady, @lydiaharuna, seated in her car, said during her recent trip to Ghana many people, including her family relatives, pointed out that she resembles the socialite.

With a surprised look, the lady disagreed, adding she saw no resemblance between herself and the curvy influencer.

She buttressed her point by saying she is not well endowed with a heavy backside like Hajia Bintu.

At the time of writing this report, the viral TikTok video by the young lady had raked in over 20,000 likes and 100 comments.

Many agree with her comments

Netizens thronged the comments section of the video and shared diverse views on the young lady's statement.

Syster Amah Beatrice stated:

U look like grace yaa baby

daniel77568387003 indicated:

you look like a mix of hajia bintu and the teenager gracy yaa baby. it's true.

Abena40 commented:

You are more beautiful than her don’t mind them

this_tuRb wrote:

Is not about the 3to) oo,you really do resemble each other

King Wednesday stated:

please you only resemble yourself wai don't mind them

