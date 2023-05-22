Hajia Bintu, in a video, went to a restaurant with her friends and ate a large pot of fufu with them

The popular TikToker and her friends ordered the delicacy with 10 eggs and numerous types of meat

Bintu ate the dish with her long nails and shared some bottles of drinks with her mates

Popular TikTok sensation, Hajia Bintu, looked like she had the time of her life when she visited a local restaurant and had a giant feast with her friends. The charming influencer captured attention as she and her friends devoured a large pot of fufu.

Hajia Bintu eats fufu with friends Photo Source: Hajia_Bintu on Snapchat

Source: UGC

In the footage, Hajia Bintu could be seen sitting at a table alongside her companions, eagerly digging into a large pot of fufu. The traditional African dish was accompanied by 10 eggs and various types of meat, creating a feast fit for royalty.

What caught the eye of many social media users was Bintu's ability to eat the meal using her long nails. Despite their length and intricate designs, she skillfully managed to scoop up the food and enjoy each bite.

In addition to the food, the group shared bottles of drinks, enhancing the convivial atmosphere. Bintu and her friends raised their bottles and made a toast as they enjoyed their tasty meal.

Hajia Bintu's meal captures attention

Fans of the TikToker loved how she was enjoying life and praised her. Others were in awe at the amount of food they ate.

kofisunsum1 said:

Ei how many eggs do you guys consume

sisterdebbyba commented:

This girl and her friends dier woboa oo boi

wilberforce_sanya wrote:

Ghana people una food like sacrifice. Why all these eggs?

