A video showing the reaction of a Ghanaian woman after her husband gifted her a car on her birthday has gone viral

The woman was overwhelmed with emotions as she cried and hugged her husband for the gift

Many people who reacted to the video have commended the young man for honouring his wife

A young Ghanaian man proved his love to his wife as he pleasantly surprised her with a car gift.

It happened on the woman's birthday in the full glare of her friends and loved ones.

Lady cries over car gift Photo credit: @beautyqueen_5l/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @beautyqueen_5l, captured the pretty lady clad in a green dress screaming and running in excitement towards a packed vehicle after being told that she is the new owner.

After getting close to the vehicle and having a feel of it, her joy then gave way to tears as she cried and gave her husband a tight hug, showing her appreciation.

The touching video had raked in over 10,000 likes and 300 comments at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video below

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the man for showing his beautiful wife affection.

Nana Nie replied:

Respect,n faithful leads to this. kudos to hubby

nanakwekuagyemang77 wrote:

there is a beautiful story behind this lovely moment, patience is everything ooooo my dear ladies.

Efyamomee stated:

She even had patient to take the right path, I would've jumped over the flowers

Waist Minister Sterling stated:

This life ankasa, cruise with the fine ones and settle with the average. They will give u peace of mind

Man gifts wife car

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman took to social media to announce how her husband pulled a huge surprise on her.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @naadsluxuryhair_ showed the woman entering her salon only to meet people singing a birthday song for her.

She was then sent outside and she found out that her husband had bought her a brand-new Jaguar SUV.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh