Grace Gift Herbal Hospital CEO Dr Grace Boadu's death continues to top the trends on social media almost 24 hours after the news broke

The latest is the resurfacing of an old video in which Dr Boadu revealed that she had once been poisoned

In a testimony in church the deceased recounted how she was poisoned and only got to known three years later after collapsing in Dubai

The sudden passing of Dr Grace Boadu, a famous herbal medicine practitioner, has sent shockwaves across Ghana.

News filtered in on Monday, January 29, 2024, that Dr Boadu, founder and CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital, passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024.

As loved ones mourn, intriguing details have emerged about a past poisoning incident involving the nurse who metamorphosed into herbal practice.

In a video which has resurfaced online, Dr Boadu revealed that she unknowingly carried poison in her body for over three years until a surprising discovery at Dubai airport.

According to her, immigration officers assumed she had swallowed coke after she collapsed upon arrival in Dubai. However, medical exams showed a clot caused by poisoning, unknown to Boadu for years.

Doctors, who discovered the poisoning, gave her only three days to live and thus advised her to return home to make her will. However, she survived and lived, hence her massive jubilation and adoration of God.

She shared the harrowing revelation during testimony time in church to thank God for His goodness in her life.

The video has left many social media users stunned amidst the outpouring of tributes to "Grace Gift," as she was affectionately called.

Cause of Dr Grace Boadu's death

Meanwhile, information about the circumstances of Dr Grace Boadu's death has been sketchy except for a few shared online.

Initially, her death had been attributed to a protracted illness which is claimed to have put her down for some months now.

But later information suggested that the Grace Gift Herbal Hospital CEO slipped and fell in her bathroom.

According to the narration, sources indicate Dr Boadu was home alone when the slip happened and thus could not get help on time.

A video of the plush bathroom also emerged online, prompting sad reactions.

