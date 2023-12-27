A photo of the WASSCE result slip of Richard Opanin Marfo has gone viral on social media

The Adisadel College alumnus who read General Science had 7Bs and one A in the WASSCE

Richard Opanin Marfo rose to fame after it was disclosed that he sat for the BECE five times so he could gain admission to study at Adisadel College

Richard Opanin Marfo, an alumnus of Adisadel College who grabbed headlines in 2021 after he gained admission to study at the all-boys second-cycle educational institution in Cape Coast is trending again.

Richard is in the news following the release of the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Results slip of Richard Opanin Marfo drops Photo credit: @Ishmael Awudi/Facebook @ghananewsguide.com

Source: UGC

The intelligent young man who sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) five times just so he could gain admission to study at Adisadel College bagged B in seven subjects and one A in 2023 WASSCE.

Combining the grades of his best subjects in the WASSCE, Richard who read General Science in school, clocked aggregate 13.

The result slip of the former Protocol Prefect of Adisadel College was sighted by YEN.com.gh in a report by ghananewsguide.com.

Daughter of thrift clothes seller bags 8AS

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II College in the Ashanti Region celebrated an alumna of the school, Jemima Bennin, for excelling in the 2023 WASSCE.

The acknowledgement comes after the intelligent SHS graduate, who studied General Science in school, scored eight As in the WASSCE.

The school took its Facebook page, sharing the result slip of Jemima and a nice picture of her in uniform.

It was revealed that Jemima, despite her academic exploits, assists her mother in selling thrift clothes in Kumasi.

Huni Valley SHS alumnus bags 8As

Also, Huni Valley Senior High School could not hide their excitement after intelligent alumna bagged 8As in the 2023 WASSCE.

In celebrating this amazing feat, the school took to its Facebook page to share a photo of Helen's WASSCE result slip and a photograph of her in uniform.

Her result led to many congratulaing her on excelling in the exam.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh