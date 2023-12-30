The Embassy of Lebanon in Ghana has corrected the erroneous identity of its Ambassador to Ghana

People mistook Maher Kheir as the current sing-a-thon GWR holder after his appearance at the Akwaaba Village to support Afua Owusu Asantewaa Aduonum

In a reported statement issued on Friday, December 29, the Embassy set the records straight about the ambassador

The Embassy of Lebanon in Ghana has clarified the confusion over the mistaken identity of its Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir.

On Thursday, December 28, Kheir was inaccurately identified as Sunil Waghmare, the current Guinness World Record holder for the most sustained singing by a person.

Maher Kheir: Lebanese Embassy corrects mistaken identity of its Ambassador to Ghana. Photo credit: @GTV_Ghana.

Source: Twitter

Kheir appeared at the Akwaaba Village to support Afua Owusu Asantewaa Aduonum during her live broadcast sing-a-thon attempt. He was captured in visuals that swiftly went viral.

See a video of Maher Kheir at the Akwaaba Village below:

However, many mistook Kheir for Sunil Waghmare after the photos and videos of the former made rounds on the internet.

On Friday, December 29, the Lebanese Embassy in Ghana issued a statement to correct the error of mistaken identity.

YEN.com.gh cannot immediately confirm the source of the full statement below:

Source: YEN.com.gh