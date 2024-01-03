A man arrived prepared to spend time at Failatu Abdul-Razak's record-breaking cooking event in the capital city of the Northern Region

He brought a mat, cloth which he could use to pray and lie on when tired and buta for ablution before his daily prayers

Failatu aims to break the record by cooking for over 120 hours, a record now held by Irish Chef Alan Fisher

A man has been pictured at the venue where Failatu Abdul-Razak is attempting to break the record for the most extended cooking hours with his mat and buta.

The man came prepared to sleep at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale in the Northern Region.

, the man was wearing a brown jalabiya made from a silky fabric with a pair of black socks. His slippers were lying under his feet.

A collage of the loyal supporter on his mat and Chef Failatu Photo credit: @analimbeychris & @FailaAbdulRazak (Twitter)

Source: Twitter

He came with a mat, a cloth to cover the mat and a buta so he could do ablution when necessary and say his prayers.

In the comment section, someone said he had been there since Failatu started the cookathon at the midnight of January 1, 2024.

She aims to set her record by cooking for 120 hours or more. The current official record holder is Alan Fisher.

However, a Ugandan chef named Mama D has unofficially surpassed that and is awaiting the verdict from the Guinness World Records.

Comments on the image

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the image. Read them below:

@Enfa_meho said:

Ooh masa. They are there for the food

@SAVIOLA_123 wrote:

That niga sleeping there has been there since she began

@i_wahabs replied:

Eeii for real?

@wadud_tahiru said:

Love this kind

@gh_dreporters wrote:

Go for Gold Faila

Ghanaian to attempt world record for most lipstick applications

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man also announced that his application to attempt a Guinness World Record has been approved.

Dela Gomey shared an e-mail from Guinness World Records informing him that his application had been approved.

With this, he seeks to set a new world record for the most lipstick applications in 30 seconds on January 6, 2024.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh