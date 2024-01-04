Hundreds gathered at the Cantonments Police Mosque in Accra to bid farewell to Auntie Muni, a popular Ghanaian waakye seller who passed away on January 3, 2023,

Emotional scenes were captured as mourners wailed and expressed sorrow while her remains were taken into the mosque.

Auntie Muni's body will be flown to Tamale for her final funeral rites and interment following Islamic traditions

Several Muslims were at the Cantonments Police Mosque to bid farewell to Auntie Muni, a beloved waakye seller, in Accra.

The revered waakye vendor passed away after a brief illness, and her body is set to be flown to Tamale for final funeral rites and interment, adhering to Islamic traditions.

In a video on social media, mourners were captured wailing and expressing grief as Auntie Muni's mortal remains were transported into the mosque.

A collage of Auntie Muni and some Muslim men gathered to pray for her mortal remains Photo credit: @Celebrity_blogg & @TheKennethDarko (Twitter)

Source: Twitter

The emotional scenes unfolded as Auntie Muni's life was commemorated at the Cantonments Police Mosque in Accra, where a large crowd, predominantly Muslims, gathered to pay their respects.

Viral videos depict mourners expressing sorrow as the late waakye seller's remains were carried into the mosque, with audible cries of "Oh Auntie Muni."

Auntie Muni, renowned for her popular Ghanaian dish waakye, reportedly succumbed to a short illness on January 3, 2023, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.

Her son, Arafat, confirmed that she passed away at the University of Ghana Medical Centre at around 3 AM.

Arafat stated that Auntie Muni would be laid to rest in Tamale on January 3, adhering to Islamic funeral traditions.

Born in Tamale, Auntie Muni relocated to Accra over 20 years ago due to disagreements with her husband. Educated up to middle school, she became a cherished figure in the community for her delectable waakye.

Watch the video below:

Auntie Muni's last public comments

In an interview on Asaase 99.5 Radio in September 2023, Auntie Muni lamented about the current economic hardship and how it is hurting her business.

In the video, she bemoaned the high cost of living in the country, especially the general increase in food prices on the market.

Auntie Muni recounted when she could pay her children's school fees without hurdles. She revealed that she used to pay school fees in dollars.

However, it would be tough for her if she were to produce such an amount currently.

