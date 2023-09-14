The owner of Auntie Muni Waakye has bemoaned the current economic hardships and how it has plagued her business

She talked about how she catered for her children's school fees through Ashesi University without any challenges and how it would be challenging fro her now



CEO of famous waakye joint in Accra, Aunti Muni Waakye, has opend up about how the economic hardships is affecting her and her business.

Auntie Muni Waakye CEO speaks on economic hardships

In an interview on Asaase 99.5 Radio, Auntie Muni, the owner of the famous waakye joint in Accra, shared her concerns about how the current economic hardships is having an adverse effect on her business.

In the video, she bemoaned the spike in the cost of living in the country, especially the general increase in food prices on the market.

Aunti Muni recounted a time in the past when she was able to pay the school fees of her children without any hurdles.

She disclosed that she used to pay school fees in dollars, however, if she were to pay such amount currently, it would be tough fro her.

"Previously, things were good, but currently noy anymore. Items and products on the market are very expensive now, but to be honest, it was good in the past," Auntie Muni shared.

She highlighted how economic hardships have made it increasingly tough for people to provide and cater to their families.

“Nowadays, you cannot take care of your children. For me, I have taken care of my children very well. I used to pay school fees in dollars at Ashesi University, but if I were to pay such fees now, it would be challenging.”

Source: YEN.com.gh