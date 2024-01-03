News of Auntie Muni's death today has devastated numerous Ghanaians who were her customers

An old video of the late business mogul has popped up online taking many netizens back

Netizens poured their hearts out as they left their warm tributes in the comments section

Popular Ghanaian food seller and businesswoman, Auntie Muni has passed on at the age of 72, today, January 3, 2023.

Her son, Arafat confirmed news of the tycoon's demise to Asaase Radio and disclosed that her body would be immediately sent to Tamale for burial as per Islamic traditions.

A video of the woman dishing out free food to customers on an Eid holiday has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians.

Kind tributes pour in for Auntie Muni

Auntie Muni's generosity comes to bear

The video posted online was culled from a Joy News special on the late Auntie Muni who was beloved for her spicy delicacy and enviable relationship with customers.

In the video, she was seen serving free food to neighbours, customers and loved ones on a special Eid holiday.

According to the business mogul, she made it a tradition not to sell her food on that special day but rather give it all out for free.

She added over the years, some customers found her gesture surprising and insisted on paying but she would refuse.

Profile of Auntie Muni

The beloved Auntie Muni Waakye hails from Tamale in the Northern region and moved to Accra over 20 years ago to help her aunt who was already in the Waakye business.

Eventually, she took over from her aunt starting humbly in her home until she moved to the roadside after motivation from her customers.

The reputable Waakye seller Discloses that key Ghanaian personalities including former president J. A Kuffour and John Dramani Mahama patronise her food daily.

Auntie Muni narrates paying school fees in dollars from Waakye business

Earlier, YEN.com.gh sighted a video of Aunit Mini as she talked about the significant success of her Waakye business.

The business mogul said she became so successful that she was able to fund the expensive school fees of her children who attended the high-end tertiary institution, Ashesi University.

