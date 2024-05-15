Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says the allowances of trainee nurses will be released on Thursday, May 16

He said the Controller General will release GH¢177 million to the Health Ministry to settle the arrears owed trainee nurses

He said the government is committed to ensuring that the allowances are paid because of their importance to the country

The New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer and vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced that trainee nurses' allowances will be released soon.

He said some GH¢177 million will be released to the Health Ministry by Thursday, May 16, to settle the arrears owed to trainee nurses nationwide.

Trainee nurses have not been paid their allowances for months due to financial constraints on the government owing to the International Monetary Fund programme and a general economic downturn.

However, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia assured nurses and midwives at a meeting in Accra that the government, through the Controller General, will transfer the GH¢177 million to the Ministry of Health to pay the allowances.

He said he had alerted Dr Okoe-Boye, the Health Minister-designate, to be on alert to receive the funds and effect the transfer into the bank accounts of trainee nurses immediately.

Sammi Awuku assures trainee nurses and teachers of payment of allowances

Earlier, a campaign aide to the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Sammi Awuku, assured trainee nurses and teachers that the government will not abolish their allowances despite the country's harsh economic conditions.

He acknowledged that the government was suffering from financial constraints, among other fiscal challenges, due to the ongoing International Monetary Fund programme and the Cedi’s free fall on the foreign exchange market.

He noted, however, that despite the constraints, the government was determined to ensure that the allowances were paid because they were significant in bolstering the education and training of teachers and nurses in the country.

This comes after protests from trainee nurses and teachers following delays in the payment of their allowances.

The National Lottery Authority boss urged the trainees to remain patient as the government worked to resolve their arrears.

He also assured them that the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, would continue to maintain the allowances if he is elected in the upcoming December 7 elections.

525 nurses left Ghana in 2022

YEN.com.gh reported that more veteran nurses are leaving the shores of Ghana for better opportunities in Europe and elsewhere, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has said.

GHS Director-General Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye disclosed during a press conference on Thursday, August 17, 2023, that 525 nurses left the country in 2022.

He said that although efforts are being made to fill the huge void they have left, it will take about two years.

