Kuami Eugene Narrates How A Lady Offered Him Mercedes Benz Just To Be Her Date

Kuami Eugene has revealed that a lady once offered to buy him a Mercedes Benz if he decides to date her

According to the famous superstar, he turned down the offer because love is not supposed to be based on material things

The post has since been heaping massive reactions on social media with many jesting about what they also received from their admirers

Famous Ghanaian superstar, Kuami Eugene, who became the Artiste of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, has made a rather eye-popping revelation.

During an interview at Pulse Ghana, Eugene indicated that he has been receiving requests from ladies for him to date them, and went ahead to sight one specific example.

In his own words:

"A girl promised to buy me a Mercedes Benz if I allow her in my life. She was trying to offer me money and flashy things, meanwhile, I have a couple of them already," he said.

Social media reactions

Many Ghanaians rushed into the comment section of the interesting snippet of Kuami Eugene's video with some captivating comments.

Below were some of them selected by YEN.com.gh.

iam_flaymes indicated:

I dey laf saaa because “I have a couple of them”

official_emepha_flawless mentioned:

My happiness ls more important than anything in my life

setinagem stated:

Oh please please 3wiya ab) paa na we have not eaton oo eeiiii we want new music

placeetos also added his views in the words:

Shame to some girls. Let a man like and love you for real but not for material purposes.

Watch the video below

