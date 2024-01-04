Tributes have come in for Auntie Muni from Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Mahama

The two politicians offered prayers and condolences in messages on their social media pages

Auntie Muni died on Wednesday, January 3 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra after a short illness

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and former President John Mahama have paid tribute to the late businesswoman Auntie Muni.

Dr Bawumia took to social media to share his tribute and offered a prayer for Aunti Muni, known in real life as Imoro Muniratu.

Ghanaians have been paying tribute to the renowned businesswoman. Source: Facebook/Asaase Radio

"My condolences to her family. May Allah forgive her shortcomings and grant her Jannah,” he said.

Mahama also expressed his condolences online for the woman who set up a renowned waakye business.

“I woke up to the sad news of the death of Hajia Muni, a veteran caterer who for decades served us mouth-watering ‘waakye’."

Auntie Muni passed away aged 72 on Wednesday, January 3 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in Accra after a short illness.

She hails from Tamale in the Northern Region and moved to Accra over 20 years ago to help her aunt, who was already in the waakye business.

Auntie Muni's last public comments

In an interview on Asaase 99.5 Radio in September 2023, Auntie Muni shared her concerns about how the current economic hardships are hurting her business.

In the video, she bemoaned the spike in the cost of living in the country, especially the general increase in food prices on the market.

Auntie Muni recounted when she could pay her children's school fees without hurdles.

She also disclosed that she used to pay school fees in dollars and how it would be tough for her if she were to produce such an amount currently.

Auntie Muni's generosity comes to bear

The video posted online was taken from a Joy News special on the late Auntie Muni, beloved for her spicy waakye delicacy and enviable relationship with customers.

In the video, she served free food to neighbours, customers and loved ones on a memorable Eid holiday.

According to the business mogul, she made it a tradition not to sell her food on that particular day but rather give it all out for free.

She added that over the years, some customers found her gesture surprising and insisted on paying, but she would refuse.

