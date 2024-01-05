Afua Asantewaa and her husband in a video en route to Tamale to support Chef Failatu warmed as the husband carried his wife's bag

Ghanaian singer Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Owusu, have shown their love and support for Chef Abdul Razak Failatu, who is attempting to break the Guinness World record for the longest cooking marathon.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the couple are seen en route to Tamale, where the cook-a-thon is taking place. The video shows Kofi Owusu carrying his wife’s bag as they walk hand in hand.

Many ladies who came across the video were in love with the chivalry on display and prayed for a loving and supportive husband like him. They also commended the couple for their solidarity with Chef Failatu, and wished them a safe journey.

Afua Asantewaa had earlier attempted to break the record for the longest singing marathon by an individual, and her husband was there to support her. She sang for several hours and days, hoping to break the record held by Sunil Waghmare from India.

During her record-breaking attempt, her loving husband was there with her through the journey, cheering her on and giving her moral support.

Afua Asantewaa's husband wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

marian said:

Short men are like that. My man is short and does same

PearlOwusu reacted:

This man ankasa has made some of us changed our prayer topic ...May we meet his twin brother in Jesus name

@vastyafiagoldone wrote:

see husband material holding his wife's bag oh God when

Kwame Oboadie supports Chef Failatu

In a similar story, Kwame Oboadie, in a video, paid Chef Failatu a visit at her cook-a-thon to show his support and was served food.

The social media sensation, popular for his love for food, danced happily as he was served a plate of jollof and chicken.

Abdul Razak Failatu is attempting to break the Guinness World record for the longest cooking marathon and has received massive support from Ghanaians.

