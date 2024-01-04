Failatu Abdul Razak is currently on her way to becoming the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual

Her official Guinness World Record attempt has garnered significant traction on social media

A Nigerian man lauded the Ghanaian chef's attempt as he compared her food to Hilda Baci's

On January 1, 2023, Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul Razak began her official Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The chef has currently done 79 hours, having cooked over 62 meals and dished out close to a thousand plates to her guests.

Chef Faila's attempt has garnered significant praise on social media, including one from a Nigerian man.

Nigerian man lauds Chef Faila's cook-a-thon attempt Photo source: Facebook/JahblessFaila, Facebook/Adom1063fm

Source: Facebook

Nigerian man compares Faila's jollof to Hilda Baci's

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Nigerian man, who is believed to be based in Ghana, reviewed Chef Faila's Guinness World Record attempt.

The Nigerian warned his fellow countryfolks to stop comparing their style of cooking jollof to the popular Ghanaian method used by the chef.

He also implored the previous record holder, Hilda Baci, to take notes from Chef Faila, berating the Nigerian for her infamous comment about Ghana jollof.

"Ghana Jollof dey give person sense," the Nigerian superfan of Chef Faila established as he concluded his review of the ongoing cook-a-thon attempt.

Netizens react to the Nigerian super fan's video

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they weighed in on the Nigerian super fan's review of Chef Faila's cook-a-thon attempt.

@Moon220697 wrote:

See proper Jollof without 50 cubes of Maggie

@King_Asasasraku said:

No one saw Hilda Bacci's food... The Ghanaian ladies dishes are all displayed and splendid ...❣️❣️❣️❣️

@sark_ni remarked:

This guy has Ghanaian blood in him

@Acooxi recommended:

Give him a Ghanaian wife, this one has sense

Man dances as he receives a bowl of tuo zaafi from Chef Faila

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on a video of a young man who couldn't hide his joy after receiving a cooked meal at Chef Faila's ongoing cook-a-thon in Tamale.

The young man heartily jumped on the dancefloor while holding the bowl of tuo zaafi cooked by Chef Faila.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh