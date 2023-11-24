Hilda Baci sparked debate on social media and agitated many Ghanaians after she claimed jollof from Ghana lacks flavour

During an interview on the UK-based podcast 90sBabyShow, the former Guinness World Record holder said she has tasted jollof from Ghana, but it is not up to par

She spoke highly of the jollof from her home country, Nigeria, as she said it was better than that from Ghana

Former Guinness World Record holder for longest cooking hours, Hilda Baci, has trashed Ghanaian jollof and approved that from her home country, Nigeria.

Hilda Baci compares Nigerian jollof to that of Ghana

In an interview on the UK-based podcast, 90sBabyShow, Hilda Baci revealed that Nigerian jollof is the best because the emphasis is placed on flavour building.

Buttressing her point, the CEO of My Foods By Hilda said that she had been to Ghana before and tried the jollof.

She also added that she was engaged in a cooking competition with a Ghanaian chef who prepared what he termed as his best-prepared jollof rice, but it was not up to par.

Video of Hilda Baci comparing Ghanaian jollof to that of Nigerian on a podcast.

Ghanaians react to the video of Hilda Baci trashing Ghanaian Jollof

Many Ghanaians were unhappy with how Hilda Baci trashed Ghanaian jollof due to lacking flavour. See some of the reactions below.

@EvianaGh said:

Ghana Jollof Has No Flavour- Chef Hilda Baci. Someone helped me educate her that her records in the Big Book weren’t the best chef so she should know her place. Nigeria Jollof that tastes like Gravel

darafashion_gh said:

My boyfriend is a Nigerian and he will choose Ghana jollof anytime any day. Girl komot for der

kojo_dziedzorm said:

She should mention the chef

aecloset_1 said:

Go and sit down

khonsty_49 said:

Is she the best cook record breaker or longest cooking record breaker? Cos I’m confused

imsabrina_____ said:

Flavour building??? .... lemme stay outta this one and just enjoy the opinion of my own pallette in peace.

ms.is_a_belle said:

How do you mention flavor building and you don’t know « tolo beef » is salted beef???!!! And you’re not shamed corned beef has no flavor and yet you compare You can’t just say beef and not be held accountable?! #dissapointed

Another video of Hilda Baci speaking about jollof from Ghana and Nigeria.

Hilda Baci dethroned as Guinness World Record for Longest Cooking Hours

YEN.com.gh reported that Nigeria's chef Hilda Baci lost her crown 180 days after she set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon (individual).

On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Guinness World Records announced Irish chef Alan Fisher as the new record-holder.

Fisher not only broke Hilda's record but also the longest baking marathon (individual) record previously held by USA's Wendy Sandner.

