Hilda Baci Criticises Ghanaian Jollof, Says It Lacks Flavour, Ghanaians Rage
- Hilda Baci sparked debate on social media and agitated many Ghanaians after she claimed jollof from Ghana lacks flavour
- During an interview on the UK-based podcast 90sBabyShow, the former Guinness World Record holder said she has tasted jollof from Ghana, but it is not up to par
- She spoke highly of the jollof from her home country, Nigeria, as she said it was better than that from Ghana
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.
Former Guinness World Record holder for longest cooking hours, Hilda Baci, has trashed Ghanaian jollof and approved that from her home country, Nigeria.
Hilda Baci compares Nigerian jollof to that of Ghana
In an interview on the UK-based podcast, 90sBabyShow, Hilda Baci revealed that Nigerian jollof is the best because the emphasis is placed on flavour building.
Fella Makafui wheels cart around Kumasi City Mall, joins workers to offload good ahead of sale event
Buttressing her point, the CEO of My Foods By Hilda said that she had been to Ghana before and tried the jollof.
She also added that she was engaged in a cooking competition with a Ghanaian chef who prepared what he termed as his best-prepared jollof rice, but it was not up to par.
Video of Hilda Baci comparing Ghanaian jollof to that of Nigerian on a podcast.
Ghanaians react to the video of Hilda Baci trashing Ghanaian Jollof
Many Ghanaians were unhappy with how Hilda Baci trashed Ghanaian jollof due to lacking flavour. See some of the reactions below.
@EvianaGh said:
Ghana Jollof Has No Flavour- Chef Hilda Baci. Someone helped me educate her that her records in the Big Book weren’t the best chef so she should know her place. Nigeria Jollof that tastes like Gravel
darafashion_gh said:
My boyfriend is a Nigerian and he will choose Ghana jollof anytime any day. Girl komot for der
kojo_dziedzorm said:
She should mention the chef
aecloset_1 said:
Go and sit down
khonsty_49 said:
Is she the best cook record breaker or longest cooking record breaker? Cos I’m confused
imsabrina_____ said:
Flavour building??? .... lemme stay outta this one and just enjoy the opinion of my own pallette in peace.
ms.is_a_belle said:
How do you mention flavor building and you don’t know « tolo beef » is salted beef???!!! And you’re not shamed corned beef has no flavor and yet you compare You can’t just say beef and not be held accountable?! #dissapointed
Another video of Hilda Baci speaking about jollof from Ghana and Nigeria.
Hilda Baci dethroned as Guinness World Record for Longest Cooking Hours
YEN.com.gh reported that Nigeria's chef Hilda Baci lost her crown 180 days after she set a new Guinness World Record (GWR) for the longest cooking marathon (individual).
On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Guinness World Records announced Irish chef Alan Fisher as the new record-holder.
Fisher not only broke Hilda's record but also the longest baking marathon (individual) record previously held by USA's Wendy Sandner.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh