Serwaa Amihere has shared an update regarding the cooking marathon by Chef Failatu Abdul Razak

She revealed that the team supporting the Ghanaian chef has decided she ends her cook-athon attempt on January 10

Netizens who reacted to the post agreed with the move by the team of Failatu to stop her from going beyond the agreed date

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has reported that Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak is having second thoughts about ending her cooking marathon on the agreed date.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, the GHOne TV presenter who took to X said the Ghanaian chef is insisting on still cooking after the January 10 date.

Chef Faila to end cook-a-thon Photo credit: Jah Bless Faila/Facebook

Regardless of this, Serwaa Amihere disclosed that the team supporting the Ghanaian chef has decided that the January 10 date will not be extended.

"Team Faila takes decision to stop her by 10 a.m on Wednesday despite her desire to continue cooking".

She made the disclosure in reaction to a video of Chef Failatu dancing with excitement at the cook-a-thon venue.

At the time of writing the report, the post by Serwaa Amihere had generated over 22,000 views and 20 comments.

Ghanaians react to the disclosure made by Serwaa Amihere

Netizens who thronged the comments section of the post agreed with the decision by the team of Chef Failatu.

@bhismharck stated:

let me be honest with you, in my own humble opinion and without being sentimental and of course without offending anyone,who might think differently from my own point of view, I would like to say that before God and man , I absolutely have nothing to say about this kind matter.

@Ay3yiPapa reacted:

They shd add that to the records. The first to be stopped from cooking against her will

@kwame_aej wrote:

Health reasons I guess, all the best to her

@pascalakue added:

Something dey wrong am eeer... Desire to continue what exactly ahhh

Ghana chefs association crowns chef Faila Executive

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Chefs Association has bestowed the esteemed title of Executive Chef on Chef Failatu Abdul Razak.

The announcement came during Chef Failatu's ongoing cook-a-thon, when the Association visited to offer their support.

Chef Isaac, speaking on behalf of the Association, expressed their unwavering support for Failatu's ambitious endeavour.

