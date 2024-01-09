A video of a Nigerian man reacting to the cook-a-thon by Chef Failatu Abdul Razak has gone viral

The young man stated that Chef Failatu's meals were evident that she is one of the best chefs on the African continent

Netizens who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the comment of the man, however many agreed with him

A Nigerian man has sent social media into a frenzy after a video of him commending Ghanaian chef, Failatu Abdul-Razak went viral.

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @serwaahgh1 showed the man in his car showering praises on the Tamale-based chef over her decision to attempt the record for the longest cooking time by an individual.

Labelling her as of the best chefs in Africa, the young man expressed delight over the kind of meals Chef Failatu had been preparing during the cook-a-thon, and said she should be competing with famous chefs worldwide.

He also took a dig at Hilda Baci, where he opined that the only reason why her cook-a-attempt made waves in Nigeria was not because of her meals but rather due to her looks and physical appearance.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 35,000 likes and 1400 comments

Netizens react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video shared varied opinions on the comments of the man, with many people agreeing with him.

janesitso indicated:

Hilda Baci is just no match for Faila in terms of cooking and serving..... thanks for being real

Cina Ceen reacted:

God bless you for your honesty. when it comes to music Nigeria is first but you see food leave it for Ghana

Avisilla stated:

come for Ghana card.u are really a matured person who knows how to talk.God bless u.

The_Godfather_BA wrote:

I will book flights for you to come to Ghana for 1years and your Ghana card is ready

Chef Association honours Chef Faila Abdul-Razak

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Chefs Association has bestowed the title of Executive Chef on Chef Failatu Abdul Razak.

The announcement came during Chef Failatu's ongoing cook-a-thon, when the Association visited to offer their support to her.

Chef Isaac, speaking on behalf of the Association, expressed their unwavering support for Failatu's ambitious endeavour.

