Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has revealed that she anticipates breaking about four other Guinness World Records with her longest singing marathon attempt

She mentioned the categories her team would be applying for, adding that her team has sent the relevant evidence of the sing-a-thon to GWR for review

Meanwhile, Mrs Aduonum hopes to break the record of Indian Sunil Waghmare’s 105-hour record which he achieved in 2012

Ghanaian broadcaster Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has disclosed that she has applied for four more Guinness World Record (GWR) attempts after recently completing a sing-a-thon attempt with 126 hours 52 minutes as she awaits results.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum applies for four more GWR

In an exclusive interview with the famous Ghanaian newspaper Daily Graphic, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum disclosed that her team have sent in the necessary videos and documents to the Guinness World Records for review and results.

She said that in addition to the longest sing-a-thon attempt which many know of, her team also applied for four other GWR attempts. These are; the first Ghanaian and African female to perform for five continuous days, the longest-lasting musical event in Ghana and Africa, the first musical show to attract eight DJs in continuous performance across five days, and the first female to attempt a singing marathon.

“I think the current attempt I did captures four records, but many haven’t paid attention. There are many records that I have broken, but you have to apply for them separately," she said.

Mrs Aduonum further explained that she did the GWR for the longest singing marathon, however, it applies to about four or five other records on their platforms. Adding that she would apply for them separately.

Details of Afua Asantewaa's sing-a-thon

In her recent GWR sing-a-thon attempt, Afua Asantewaa sang for five days and used eight DJs, 20 medical staff, a voice coach, a team of timers, attorneys and personal assistants.

All of them played a vital role in the attempt and operated on rotational duties, as Asantewaa Aduonum kept vigil across the days and nights.

She hopes to break the record of Indian Sunil Waghmare’s 105-hour record that was set in 2012.

