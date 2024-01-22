A video of a Ghanaian boy covering the ongoing AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire has gone viral online

The 15-year-old boy said this was his first time covering the AFCON tournament, adding that it was his desire to become a sports journalist

Netizens who saw the post showered praises on him for making the trip to the Côte d'Ivoire

A 15-year-old Ghanaian boy is trending after it was confirmed that he is in Côte d'Ivoire covering the ongoing African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Mohammed Saeed Abdullai, who aspires to forge a career as a sports journalist in an interview with Saddick Adams said he takes inspiration from popular Kumasi based sports journalist, King Eben who works with Wontumi Radio.

15-year-old Ghanaian boy covers AFCON Photo credit: @Saddic Adams/YouTube

Source: Youtube

He explained that he took advantage of his school's vacation to embark on the journey to cover the AFCON.

Quizzed about the challenges he had faced so far, the boy said aside the language barrier, getting access to some places was often a problem because the Ivorian police found it hard to believe he had accreditation to cover the tournament.

He also touched on the performance of the Black Stars where he shared his opinions on the challenges affecting the team.

At the time of writing the report, the video which was sighted on the YouTube page of Saddick Adams had raked in over 16,000 views and 31 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended the boy for identifying his passion at an early age.

@abdulbamgbopa1622 wrote:

Watching this brought me to tears! This is just amazing and I am so proud of Saddick for showcasing his talents and stepping up as a mentor, and super proud of Mohammed Saheed Abdullah for his knowledge of African Football. Wishing him a successful career in Sports Journalism

@inspirationtv8337 added:

Goosebumps God bless you Sports Obama

reacted

@johnmoore2464

Obama thank you for this interview! I have seen this young man on some sports shows in Ghana but to be at the ongoing AFCON will be a great experience for him and this interview

@jamesmensah9031 indicated:

Best Interview. Oba am impressed. Saed started this no be now. Am glad he's flowing in English. Go far bro..

