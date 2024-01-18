Ghanaian entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has posed with Senegalese-American singer Akon

The duo, both in Côte d'Ivoire for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), met at the Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire

Fans of Afua and Akon showered the pair with compliments online after she delivered heartwarming visuals online

Ghanaian sing-a-thon star and entrepreneur Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has posed beside Senegalese-American singer Akon, born Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam.

Afua posted adorable visuals where she emanated heartwarming vibes with the renowned music star.

Sing-a-thon star Afua Asantewaa Aduonum meets Akon. Photo credit: afuaasantewaasingathon.

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos and a video on her Instagram account, the entrepreneur, who doubles as a journalist, captioned the clip as:

''I am a lover of music, and it was a pleasure to have met you @akon @sofitelabidjan,'' she said on Instagram.

See the beautiful visuals below:

How fans reacted to the video of Afua Asantewaa and Akon

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below

Petersonnebs posted:

What is Akon still doing in Ghana?

Oboyfranknaro3 commented:

World best, we are proud of you.

NanaAma commented:

This is so beautiful.

Nkansah8798 commented:

Wow, that's awesome.

Ibushira said:

You are blessed.

Ojuniorpapa posted:

Kudos to you @afuaasantewaasingathon ❤️.

Afua Asantewaa rocks an African print dress and no makeup for Day 1 of sing-a-thon

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum officially began her Guinness World Record sing-a-thon attempt in a stylish African print dress with three-quarter sleeves. The classy ball gown was designed with gold silk fabric that complimented her melanin skin.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum opted to do the live broadcast with her bare face, no makeup, and no earrings as she performed hit songs from top female musicians, namely Becca Adina, Wendy Shay, Sefa and the late Ebony Reigns, for the first two hours.

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum gives fans a teaser ahead of sing-a-thon

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa Aduonum shared an excerpt of her upcoming performance with her followers.

She announced her intention to break the record on December 8, 2023, at the Electroland Stores in Accra.

The announcement was anything but a flop; hundreds of people, including media houses, potential sponsors, friends and family, were present to support and wish her well.

