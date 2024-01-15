Ghanaian musician Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, aka Bisa Kdei, is the latest celebrity groom in town

The long list of wedding guests includes famous female stars Gyakie, Sista Afia and S3fa

Some social media users have commented on the viral video shoot at Bisa Kdei's plush wedding

Ghanaian musicians Gyakie, Sista Afia and S3fa stepped out in style to support Bisa Kdei as he married the love of his life.

The talented female stars didn't disappoint with their stunning outfits as they graced the lovely wedding ceremony in perfect-fit corseted dresses.

Gyakie, Sista Afia and S3fa look stunning in corseted gowns. Photo credit: @swagofafrica.

Forever hitmaker Gyakie stood out with her gold thigh-high dress while performing at the star-studded wedding ceremony.

Gyakie wore a long, centre-parted blond hairstyle and mild makeup while showing off her cleavage.

Sefadzi Abena Amesu, popularly called S3fa, dazzled in a red long-sleeve lace gown that accentuated her curves.

Jeje hitmaker Sista Afia looked heavenly in a white lace gown and beautiful white strappy high heels to complete her look.

Gyakie performs at Bisa Kdei's wedding

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology graduate Gyakie entertained the celebrity couple, Bisa Kdei and his wife and wedding guests with her stellar performance that has gone viral online.

Bisa Kdei's beautiful wife looked breathtaking in a classy corseted white gown and charming hairstyle.

Some social media users have commented on Sista Afia, Gyakie and S3fa's new look

lipatne_opticals stated:

Sister Sefa’s hip is hipping. Boi

tiwaa_loves_africa stated:

Beautiful ❤️

Nanaoseikwame.nok stated:

Gyakie’s nufoɔ will fall oo

manwoman22222 stated:

Gyakie is the only natural baby amongst them. BBL babes only, natural is beautiful

sara_nancy_adams stated:

What is on Sista Afia head

justcletus_ stated:

Prettythem❤️‍

daakyehemaanana1 stated:

Na sista afia, why hip pad yie...

Joeyblaqgucci stated:

Three beautiful black queens

nana_ocran stated:

BREASTHATON

Pebbleblupeach stated:

Jackie looks so beautiful

Everything talkable stated:

This is beautiful we want to see more of this followed with collaboration @gyakie_ @s3fa_gh @sista.afia

