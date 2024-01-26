A Ghanaian couple, Mr Ernest and Mrs Ruby Obo, celebrated the birth of their baby boy after 11 years of marriage and fertility challenges

The christening and dedication ceremony for their son, named Eguze, took place at the Church of Pentecost in New Mamprobi District

The couple expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of their church community and family during their challenging journey to parenthood

A Ghanaian couple has given birth to a baby boy after eleven years of marriage and enduring the challenges of infertility.

Mr Ernest and Mrs Ruby Obo are members of the Church of Pentecost. They worship at the IBE Assembly in the New Mamprobi District in the Greater Accra region.

They christened and dedicated their son in the same church where they have worshipped all these years.

Mr and Mrs Obo named their son "Eguze", meaning "jewel." Photo credit: @thecophq (Facebook) & Jerome Tisne (Getty Images)

Source: UGC

Couple share the challenges of waiting for 11 years

Mr and Mrs Obo expressed gratitude to God during their son's christening and dedication ceremony on Sunday, January 21, 2024. They named the boy Eguze, meaning "jewel".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Recounting their ordeal, Mrs Obo said they nearly gave up on God and questioned their Christian faith, but her mother and the church kept praying with them.

She added that the unwavering support of her mother and church leaders and members, who remained steadfast in prayer and encouragement, played a crucial role in sustaining their faith.

They mentioned some key people who stood by them through it all. Mrs Obo said these people are Apostle Ebenezer Hagan, the Youth Director of , District Minister Pastor Sefa Sarfo, Presiding Elder Sackey, and Elder John Tackie

The couple said the period of childlessness put a lot of pressure on their marriage, work, and education. They added that people even recommended seeking help from other spiritual sources, but they decided not to.

Mrs Obo expressed gratitude for their church community's encouragement and prayers, emphasising God's faithfulness. The joyous occasion marked the culmination of a long-awaited blessing for the couple, who faced numerous obstacles to parenthood.

Ghanaian couple welcomes their first child after 25 years of marriage

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that after more than 20 years of marriage without children, Elder David Abuguri and his wife, Deaconess Emilia, both leaders in the Church of Pentecost, celebrated the birth of their first child, a daughter.

The couple wed in 1996 and postponed their desire for children for 25 years due to Elder David Abuguri's role as the District PEMEM Leader.

The long-awaited arrival of their daughter brought joy to the couple and their community in the Zebilla District of the Upper East Region.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh