A video of Dr Grace Boadu's mansion in Kumasi has popped up online following her untimely demise

The video showed the riches of the late Grace Gift Herbal CEO with her beautiful house filled with many expensive cars

After seeing the video, many Ghanaians have been stunned and saddened that she had left all that behind

The shocking death of Dr Grace Boadu, a renowned herbal medicine practitioner, continues to dominate news headlines on social media.

Following the news of her passing, there has been a huge outpouring of messages of condolence and tributes showing she was loved.

Dr Grace Boadu's mansion in Kumasi was massive Photo source: @bessaghana, @gracegiftherbal

One other thing that has stood out after the passing of the CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital is the fact she lived a luxurious life.

Dr Grace Boadu's Kumasi mansion is filled with expensive cars

A video has popped up giving Ghanaians a peek into her luxury. It captures the grandeur of her Kumasi mansion.

The clip, which was captured during a visit by music duo Keche to Dr Boadu's house, shows her expansive multi-story estate surrounded by vast and well-paved tiles.

The viral video also reveals over 10 cars parked on the palatial grounds, including high-end models like a Range Rover and Land Cruiser.

This impressive fleet symbolizes the prosperity Boadu attained as a famed herbal healer before her shocking death.

Ghanaians amazed by Grace Boadu's Kumasi mansion

The video sparked amazement among social media users who came across it.

oppongagyeisandra said:

Eiiiiiiiiiiiiii what a wooooooooow

anokye5049 said:

Hmmmm so she left all these behind...

ti_4016 said:

My dear enjoy every moment of life cos hmm,we r all busy hustling 4 moni n forgetting if u die right now everything is over,the hustle must be real but let's take a moment n breath cos in the all is vanity

ceciliaagyei32 said:

So the money she's throwing on her visitors who is going to take it, can the visitors pick them or she will pick them herself after they left.Rip mama

Doctor confirms Dr Grace Boadu fell in her bathroom

Meanwhile, the initial reports that Dr Boadu slipped and fell in her bathroom while no one was around to help her have been confirmed.

According to a junior doctor at Grace Gift Hospital, he found her lying on the ground without her clothes on at her residence in Accra.

The doctor added that Dr Boadu had only returned from a two-week trip to South Africa the previous night, so they had thought she was tired and needed some rest. But when it was taking too long to hear from her, he had to climb the back of her room with a ladder, where he discovered her lying unconscious.

