Hajia Bintu in a video shared on her TikTok page flaunted a brand new Range Rover which got many asking if it was hers

The video comes long after the popular influencer's trip to Dubai, where she went on a plush vacation

In the video, the Range Rover had a red bow on it as the influencer drove it with a wide smile on her face

Ghanaian social media sensation Hajia Bintu has caused a stir on TikTok after sharing a video of her driving a brand-new Range Rover. The video, which has garnered thousands of views and comments, has sparked curiosity among her fans and followers, who wondered if the luxury SUV was hers.

The video comes days after the socialite went on a lavish vacation to Dubai, where she posted several photos and videos of her enjoying the city. She also flaunted her curves and beauty in various outfits and accessories, earning praise and compliments from her admirers.

In the latest video, Hajia Bintu could be seen behind the wheel of a black Range Rover, which had a red bow on it, indicating that it was a gift or a purchase. It could also be an advertisement for a brand she works for.

Many of her fans congratulated her on her new ride, while others expressed doubts that the car was hers.

Hajia Bintu gets many talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Patternparker said:

Hajia Bintu is a hard worker you guys should think about how you gonna reach yah goals like her

Rick~Ross wrote:

Keep going higher you deserve it

Ewurama commented:

Congrats gal Lemme dem talk plenty …Enjoy more! Time no Dey to waste

spendy buser wrote:

Hajia Bintu please show us the way too am ur age mate and haven’t hold a car door before

How McBrown bought her first car

In another story, Nana Ama McBrown, in a question-and-answer session with a fan, revealed that she got her first car at age 20.

The veteran actress said her first vehicle was purchased for her by her boyfriend at the time.

During the question-and-answer session, McBrown shared a few details about herself, which impressed fans.

