A US-based Ghanaian man, who had lived in the US for 30 years, is seeking help after losing everything both in the US and in Ghana

He was discovered in a dire situation by a compassionate Ghanaian woman who recorded their conversation

The man's heartbreaking story has garnered widespread sympathy regarding the challenges faced by some in the diaspora and the need for support in such situations

A Ghanaian man who had spent three decades in the US is now pleading for assistance after facing a devastating turn of events, resulting in him losing everything, both at home and abroad.

The distressing situation came to light when a compassionate Ghanaian woman spotted him living on the streets in a dishevelled state.

The woman, while driving, noticed the homeless and poorly dressed man, prompting her to engage in a conversation with him.

She recorded their interaction, during which the man shared that he hails from Kwahu and initially left for the US as a 'borga' with a home of his own.

Tragically, life took a turn for the worse, leading to his current dire circumstances. The video of the encounter has deeply moved many viewers, with an outpouring of sympathy for the man's plight.

What Ghanaians are saying about the homeless man in the US

His story has heated reactions regarding the challenges faced by some in the Ghanaian diaspora and the importance of compassion and support for those who find themselves in dire straits.

creamy_la_viva said:

Bro wa happen! We used to meet at the Ghana restaurant on Gunhill Rd!!!Bronx Nyc.

obourjoshua mentioned:

Wait oo is this the same USA we are praying to go to .. smh if he is not an addict because it doesn’t add up for me....then he really needs help

