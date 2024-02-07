Ghanaian Lady Gets Emotional As Man Refuses To Date Her Because She Has Asthma, Peeps React To Video
- A young lady has left many feeling sad after she opened up about a bad experience she faced
- This comes after a man refused to date her because she was asthmatic
- Many people who thronged the comments section of the post comforted her over the experience
Solidarity messages have thronged in for a pretty Ghanaian lady after she revealed a setback she faced in her quest to find love.
Taken to TikTok, the young Ghanaian lady @baby_last40, who shared a video of herself at a restaurant, revealed in the caption that a young man opted not to date her simply because she was asthmatic.
The man's excuse was that she feared the lady could lose her life over the course of their relationship.
"He told me I am asthmatic , so he can't date me cos and I can die any moment from now", the cpation read.
The touching post has gained over 15,000 likes ad 600 comments at the time of writing the report.
Ghanaians comfort the young lady
Many people who thronged the comments section of the video expressed sadness that the lady had to go through an experience all in a quest to find love.
₦λ₦λ ƙ₩λME stated:
This really got me sad
Aikins Dice indicated:
May you be healed in Jesus name
Wapipi wrote:
I think he is right ..what if your asthma comes while doggy is going on
nanawaiy commented:
please try and drink yesu mogya every morning. it works best
kobby kay indicated:
Asthma ivery easy to cure only if u can wake-up every dawn 2 plug that leave by urself . B4 u even talk 2 some1 just 21 days it will go Insha Allah
Mimi wrote:
This is me now, my man made a statement that he can’t date an asthmatic patient after 3 months in the relationship so I was scared to tell him
