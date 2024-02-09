A video of a beautiful family reunion at the Kotoka Airport has left many people in awe

This comes after the young Ghanaian man returned from the US and saw his relatives again for the first time in 13 years

Many people who thronged the comment section of the video commended the young man for reuniting with his family

A young Ghanaian man who returned to Ghana could not contain his tears as he reunited with his family for the first time in thirteen years.

The video his wife, @brunelldonaldkyei shared on TikTok, showed the adorable moment where the man and his siblings had embraced each other tightly at the Kotoka airport after reuniting again.

Ghanaian man gets nice welcome from family Photo credit: @brunelldonaldkyei/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Overcome with joy, the handsome young man burst into tears and had to be comforted by one of his siblings.

The emotional 42-second video, which highlights the strong bond the man shares with his family, has raked over 45,000 likes and 500 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the reunion video

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video commended the man for reuniting with his family after 13 years away in the US.

Wow just beautiful. You can see the love and support in this video… bless you guys

Nana Bee away commented:

this is very emotional we pray for such moment one day

adelaidebunatal indicated:

Rashid l know how you feel. l lived in the states for 30years and after each visit l got into depression esp on departure day. he will be fine. u are doing great my dear. bless you.

adelaidebunatal indicated:

Rashid l know how you feel. l lived in the states for 30years and after each visit l got into depression esp on departure day. he will be fine. u are doing great my dear. bless you.

Lady reunites with family after 13 years

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady was filled with joy after she returned to Ghana after eight years to surprise her family.

The young lady, @jessicanicoleee36, shared a video of her arrival in the country and how her relatives reacted when they saw her.

Her grandmother ran into her arms, gave her a warm embrace, and even lifted her up.

Other relatives were also overcome with joy over her arrival, giving her a warm welcome home.

Source: YEN.com.gh