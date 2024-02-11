The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has taken over investigations into the death of a 16-year-old Aburi Girls Senior High School student

The Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, said police investigations would bring clarity to the matter

The deceased's family has said the inaction of the school caused the death of their daughter on February 4, 2024

The police Criminal Investigations Department has taken over investigations into the death of a 16-year-old student of the Aburi Girls Senior High School.

Speaking to the press on February 9, 2024, the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, called for calm and said police would help bring finality to controversy.

The first-year student died on February 4, 2024, about a month after starting school. Source: citinewsroom.com

Source: UGC

The student, Stacey Okyere, who had complained of severe stomach pains, passed away last week.

Some reports say the school nurse accused the girl of feigning illness.

Suspicions from family

Kingsley Okyere, the girl’s father, questioned the inability of the school to take his daughter to a hospital.

He said he was called at 8 pm by his daughter’s housemistress to take her to hospital.

Okyere said his checks show his daughter reported ill at noon on the day, but when he got to the school, his daughter was lying on the floor unconscious.

She was rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital in Mampong, where she was confirmed dead.

The father has called for a thorough problem after accusing the school of negligence.

An educationist, Nii Armah Addy, also called for a thorough probe into the death and a postmoterm to establish the cause of death.

Law student dies at Cape Coast health facility over alleged negligence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 19-year-old second-year law student at the University of Ghana also died in Cape Coast after suspected medical negligence.

The mother of the deceased said she had taken her asthmatic son to the Ewim Polyclinic to be treated for an asthma attack.

She alleged that the medical staff administered an injection instead of the expected nebuliser treatment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh