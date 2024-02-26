Ghana's Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, was seen fervently praying at the NSPPD Ghana Prayer Conference in Accra,

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana's Minister of Works and Housing, was recently captured in a video participating in fervent prayer at the NSPPD Ghana Prayer Conference held in Accra.

Nigerian pastor Jerry Eze led the event to draw a large crowd of Christians at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

, shows Oppong Nkrumah dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt and blue jeans, actively praying with his left hand on his head, just like fellow attendees.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah attended the NSPPD Ghana conference and prayed just like the other attendees Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 & @konkrumah

Seated in the front row, the minister is seen fervently praying as he follows the lead of the prayer session conducted from the stage.

The camera captures moments of intense prayer, highlighting the minister's participation amidst thousands of attendees who gathered to pray and share testimonies.

The NSPPD prayer conference, known for its impactful gatherings and spiritual experiences, attracted numerous individuals who took to social media to share their encounters and reflections.

Oppong Nkrumah's active involvement in the prayer conference emphasises the importance of spiritual grounding and community engagement for individuals across different spheres of society.

Comments on the video

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video

@Views09 said:

You go dey pray against your problem, your problem go enter church and pastors go join am to pray against you

@tuffguy_1 wrote:

He'll finish and come and defend corruption. God is merciful ampa

@SweetKpakpo_ said:

Bring prayerful is a man is something every man gotta have but due to pressure and unnecessary pressure from ladies most guys think ladies like them tough lmfaoo. Bro go down on your knees and pray to God

@MrChampionn wrote:

May his prayers be answered for a better Ghana

@Blackaxedevil said:

Japanese don’t do this, yet their economy is 100times better than Ghana They are manufacturing the fastest trains, cars, aircraft’s etc. And Ghanaians politicians are building a national cathedral. Aarh

