Kumawood star Lil Win recently excited many Ghanaians after he flew in Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu, aka Awilo Sharp Sharp, from Nigeria

In a new development, Lil Win has taken the famous Nollywood actors to his school in Kumasi for a tour

Ramsey hailed Lil Win in his speech at the event

Kumawood actor and school proprietor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has taken Ramsey Nouah and Victor Osuagwu on a tour in his school after flying them to Ghana for his movie, ACountry Called Ghana.

Ramsey took the stage to deliver some comments at the event.

Lil Win and Ramsey Nouah in photos.

In his speech, Ramsey Nouah noted that Lil Win's project was laudable and would positively impact both countries. He humorously said that the movie project was not AFCON, where people made banters and argued; he said it was a chance to collaborate and tell the stories of both countries, and people should support the initiative. He said:

This is a bilateral relationship. It's the same way Ghana and Nigeria deal with politics. There are things in Ghana that Nigerians want, and they come to Ghana to get them and vice versa.

After the speech, Ramsey and Lil Win posed beautifully beside the movie poster as it was officially unveiled to the crowd.

Ghanaians react to the videos

Dora Yeboah wrote:

The way you people are making noise if this movie didn't make sense u will see

Gladys Darko said:

Ghana movie concert nkoa.l hope this time around there will be something better to watch

Buh Lover added:

Buh please oo is he going to act with the Nigerian only because can not see any Ghanaian actor or actress

kwabenafin said:

Ashanti always feel like they everything about Ghana what a life

