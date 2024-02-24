Afua Asantewaa's husband has appealed for the state to honour his wife

In a video, he suggested that naming a part of the Akwaaba Village after her will not be bad

Many people who reacted to the post also shared varied opinions on his appeal

The husband of Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has appealed to the state to name a monument after his wife.

Kofi Owusu Aduonum made this appeal in an interview while reacting to the news that his wife was unsuccessful in her attempt to set a new Guinness World Record.

He explained that his wife has played a pivotal role in promoting Ghana, and it was proper that something was done to honour her.

"Akwaaba Village is a perfect name, but I think it is high time we honoured my wife, Asantewaa. They should give her a space, maybe Asantewaa's stage or Asantewaa's corner.

He was optimistic that people would visit the venue to learn about the historic event that caught the attention of people worldwide.

"It will serve as a tourist site. Those who watched it on TV, anytime they visit Accra, will visit it and know where the lady performed. It is a personal appeal, but I believe it should be considered.

This appeal was made after the Guinness World Records announced that Afua Asantewaa was unsuccessful in her attempt to set a new world record longest singing marathon by an individual.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 36,000 views and 96 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the appeal by Kofi Owusu Aduonum

Ameku Angela Akorfa stated:

It's unfortunate to hear that Afua Asantewaa didn't break the longest singing marathon record, but it's great to see Guinness World Records acknowledging her efforts and encouraging her to try again. Wishing her the best of luck for her future attempts.

Kojo Georges commented:

She failed , she failed ! It’s a history , and we’ll always remember her attempt, that’s all

Docia Mayenhyira Dougan Asare reacted:

That Singathon was a real festival. I was amazed at what I saw, that was how come I decided to stay through the night and cooked my jollof.

The crowd, the vibe, the cheers, the buying and selling, it was more than a Trade Fair

Afua Asantewaa breaks silence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Asantewaa has thanked her fans for their support.

Taking to social media, she said she would announce her next line of action following her unsuccessful record attempt.

"I would announce my next line of action in a few days. When life hands you lemons, turn them into lemonade. Success is sweetest when snatched out of the jaws of defeat," she wrote in a post.

