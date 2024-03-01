Former Minister of Energy Boakye Agyarko has announced the passing of his elder brother, Yaw Kyeremateng Agyarko

Yaw Kyeremateng Agyarko passed away on Monday, February 26, 2024, according to a statement from the family

The former energy minister lost another brother, Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko, in November 2018.

The news was conveyed through a statement issued by Francis Oppong, an aide to the former minister.

The death followed a period of illness, according to the statement released.

The family expressed gratitude for the support received and asked for prayers from the public during this difficult time.

"The family shall announce, in the coming days, the arrangements for the funeral rites," the statement read.

Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko was the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon in the Greater Accra Region at the time.

He was the younger brother of the former Energy Minister. The 61-year-old died in the US after a prolonged illness.

Agyarko recently competed as the New Patriotic Party flagbearer but stepped away after some controversy.

Agyarko wrote to the NPP and said the party’s leadership had unjustly disrupted the laid-down processes ahead of the fifth-place run-off he was due to partake in.

