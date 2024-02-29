Former President John Mahama has donated GH₵5,000 to ailing musician KK Kabobo after news of his condition went viral

Kabobo was reported to be suffering from a liver disease after photos of him emerged looking pale

The musician also confirmed to have received financial support from GHAMRO

Former President John Dramani Mahama has offered financial assistance to veteran Highlife musician KK Kabobo, battling a severe liver condition.

The news of this charitable act was shared by Barima Kaakyire Agyemang on Facebook, highlighting the former President's compassionate gesture towards the revered musician.

KK Kabobo has received support from John Mahama Photo source: Barima Kaakyire Agyemang, John Mahama

Source: Facebook

KK Kabobo was spotted looking frail as he battles liver disease

Kaakyire Agyemang broke the news of Kabobo's ailing condition on Monday by sharing photos of the veteran musician looking pale and emaciated.

According to the broadcaster, Kabobo's family had invested so much money to get him treated, and he now needs financial assistance to pay medical bills.

The photos of Kabobo's current condition sparked surprise and sadness among Ghanaians as many wondered what might have triggered his sickness.

Mahama and GHAMRO donate to Kabobo

Following the appeal for funds, former President Mahama obliged and donated to Kabobo's upkeep.

In a heartwarming display of generosity, Mahama contributed GHC 5,000 towards KK Kabobo's medical expenses.

"After I broke the story of Veteran Musician Orignal K. K. Kabobo ...The flag bearer of the NDC His Excellency John Dramani Mahama has donated 5000gh to him," Agyemang announced on Facebook.

The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) also extended financial support to aid in the veteran musician's treatment, as confirmed by KK Kabobo in a recent interview with Joy FM.

Sarkodie's homeless and addicted colleague Agbeko cries out

In other news, Ghanaian rapper Agbeko, famous for his command over the Ewe language in his rap verses, has opened up about his struggles.

The musician, who had been off the scene for over a decade, had a heartfelt conversation with broadcaster Giovani of 3FM, revealing that he was homeless.

Agbeko was the "mate" of Sarkodie and other rappers when they were under the tutelage of music producer Hammer in the early days of their careers.

Source: YEN.com.gh