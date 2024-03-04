Amerado showed up at the cook-a-thon venue to support Chef Smith, who is attempting to set a new world record

In a video, Chef Smith sang with energy and passion as Amerado performed his hit song

Many people who saw the video commended Amerado for showing up at Chef Smith's cook-a-thon

Ghanaian rap sensation Amerado has joined the list of celebrities who have thronged the Amadia Shopping Center at Spintex in Accra to offer Chef Ebenezer Smith support.

The Ghanaian chef who commenced his cooking marathon on February 1, 2024, in an attempt to break the record for longest cooking time held by an individual, has cooked for 33 days nonstop.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @chefsmithghana showed the adorable moment Amerado and his entourage arrived at the venue.

Amidst cheers from the crowd, he then moved closer to the glass booth where Chef Smith had been cooking for weeks and began to perform his hit song, Kweku Ananse.

At that point, Chef Smith could not hide his joy at seeing Amerado perform for him and began to sing along and move his hands in sync with the tune.

The video had raked in over 19,000 likes and 400 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend Amerado

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised Amerado for showing up to support Chef Smith

AJ commented:

He's been playing Amerado's songs for very long...since he started his cookathon. He can rest now. Congrats Chef!!!

Ode wrote:

Am teary mpo, how it took long before they started showing him love, am happy I believe so much in you Chef

Hammy commended:

He will finish on 6march I wish Ghanaians would come together to go and salute this man .. he deserves it .. am ready who else is ??

Queen Cuddy added:

Aww smith may God continue to strengthen you to fly to the top

user1159301522101 replied:

I’m crying aww Ghana my brother deserves your love and strength from God

Code Micky praises Chef Smith

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that social media influencer Code Micky praised Chef Smith after he surpassed 600 hours in his cook-a-thon world record attempt.

In the video, Code Micky said the officials of the Guinness World Record will have a hard time reviewing Chef Smith's evidence.

He also expressed delight over the young man's desire to lift the flag of Ghana high.

