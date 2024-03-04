Global site navigation

Cook-A-Thon: Chef Smith Delights As Amerado Shows Up At Venue, Sings His Song With Joy
People

Cook-A-Thon: Chef Smith Delights As Amerado Shows Up At Venue, Sings His Song With Joy

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
  • Amerado showed up at the cook-a-thon venue to support Chef Smith, who is attempting to set a new world record
  • In a video, Chef Smith sang with energy and passion as Amerado performed his hit song
  • Many people who saw the video commended Amerado for showing up at Chef Smith's cook-a-thon

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian rap sensation Amerado has joined the list of celebrities who have thronged the Amadia Shopping Center at Spintex in Accra to offer Chef Ebenezer Smith support.

The Ghanaian chef who commenced his cooking marathon on February 1, 2024, in an attempt to break the record for longest cooking time held by an individual, has cooked for 33 days nonstop.

Photo of Amerado and Chef Smith
Chef Smith vibes to Amerado's hit song Photo credit: @chefsmithghana/TikTok
Source: TikTok

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @chefsmithghana showed the adorable moment Amerado and his entourage arrived at the venue.

Read also

Chef Faila reacts to cook-a-thon setback, posts photos of her fun moments in Dubai, Ghanaians react

Amidst cheers from the crowd, he then moved closer to the glass booth where Chef Smith had been cooking for weeks and began to perform his hit song, Kweku Ananse.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

At that point, Chef Smith could not hide his joy at seeing Amerado perform for him and began to sing along and move his hands in sync with the tune.

The video had raked in over 19,000 likes and 400 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend Amerado

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised Amerado for showing up to support Chef Smith

AJ commented:

He's been playing Amerado's songs for very long...since he started his cookathon. He can rest now. Congrats Chef!!!

Ode wrote:

Am teary mpo, how it took long before they started showing him love, am happy I believe so much in you Chef

Read also

Cook-a-thon: Chef Smith cooks for 30 days nonstop, thanks Ghanaians for the support

Hammy commended:

He will finish on 6march I wish Ghanaians would come together to go and salute this man .. he deserves it .. am ready who else is ??

Queen Cuddy added:

Aww smith may God continue to strengthen you to fly to the top

user1159301522101 replied:

I’m crying aww Ghana my brother deserves your love and strength from God

Code Micky praises Chef Smith

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that social media influencer Code Micky praised Chef Smith after he surpassed 600 hours in his cook-a-thon world record attempt.

In the video, Code Micky said the officials of the Guinness World Record will have a hard time reviewing Chef Smith's evidence.

He also expressed delight over the young man's desire to lift the flag of Ghana high.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel