Chef Smith Rushed To The Hospital As 35-Day Cook-A-Thon Ends, Video Of Final Moments Pops Up
- Chef Smith has ended his cooking marathon after having cooked for 820 hours
- He was taken to a nearby health facility to receive immediate treatment after he ended the cook-a-thon
- Many people have praised him for attempting the record while others hoped he become successful
Chef Ebenezer Smith has been taken to the hospital for urgent medical attention after he ended his cooking marathon.
The Ghanaian chef, who is attempting to break Irish Chef Alan Fisher's record as the individual with the longest cooking time, cooked for 35 days nonstop.
After he was done cooking his last meal, efforts by YEN.com.gh to get a quick comment from him were turned down by the coordinator of the cook-a-thon, Naa Adjeley Shuga, with the excuse that Chef Smith was being sent to the hospital after having stayed in the glass booth for so long.
Also, a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @chefsmithghanaa captured the final moments of the cook-a-thon, where a jubilant crowd had thronged the venue to cheer Chef Smith on as he prepared his last meal.
At the time of writing this report, the TikTok video had raked in over 400 likes and 100 comments.
Watch the video:
Congratulatory messages throng in for Chef Smith
Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video commended Chef Smith on attempting the record, with many hoping he would be named the new record holder by Guinness World Records
Lisa Imagery commented:
Congratulations, what time are we ending today
abenaaboagyewaaco reacted:
congratulations God bless you abundantly
Marvelous Grace added:
You are a winner already
Abena volta added:
You will qualify in Jesus name congratulations
Chef Faila disqualified
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the attempt by another Ghanaian chef, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak, to break the record for the longest cooking time was unsuccessful.
A statement released by Ghanaian broadcaster Kafui Dey revealed that Chef Faila failed in her attempt because she violated the rest break rules.
Chef Faila meanwhile thanked her sponsors and team for their invaluable support and motivation.
