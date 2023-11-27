A video of a university graduate opening up on his work as a thrift clothes seller has gone viral

The man revealed he started selling clothes after the company he worked for collapsed

Many people who reacted to the video expressed sadness after the man opened up on his hustle

The reaction of a Ghanaian content creator after finding out that a thrift clothes seller is a university graduate has gone viral on the internet.

It happened apparently after the content creator @iambigcedi engaged the hawker in a conversation to find out more about his hustle.

The video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok captured the moment the content creator was taken aback after the thrift clothes seller revealed he was a University of Cape Coast graduate.

Pressed for more answers, the young man explained that he became unemployed after a bank he was working for was declared insolvent.

As a husband and a father, he then opted to sell thrift clothes so he could cater for his family.

Quizzed as to whether he is open to take up another job should he get the offer, the young man responded in the affirmative.

He added that he would prefer to travel abroad rather than be given GH¢10,000 to stay and work in the country.

The emotional video of the young man's hustle had raked in over 500 likes and 17 comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians commend the young man

Many people who throned the comment section of the video commended the young man for working hard to provide for his family.

Others expressed sadness as to why a university graduate must resort to selling thrift clothes in order to make a living.

Mod Arnold stated:

He will surely make it . It a matter of time

Nana_Toosweet indicted

Charlie I lef my banking degree dey hustle …God will bless ur hustle bro

user5856184429533 indicated:

where is Ucc old students, pls help your brother

UEW graduate transforms as he relocates abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man inspired many people after he opened up about how his life changed following his decision to relocate to the US in search of greener pastures.

Taken to TiTok, he revealed that back in Ghana, he stayed home for three years after completing university.

He explained that his travel to the US has transformed his life as he is now employed and also earns a decent income.

