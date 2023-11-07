A video of a young man in the UK sharing his opinions on living in the country has gone viral

The young man lamented over the difficult nature of his job, adding that living in Ghana is better

Many people who saw the video expressed diverse views on the issues raised by the young man

A Ghanaian man who recently relocated to the UK has stirred reactions online after he opened up about his life in the European country.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, the man, @kofilondon3, was spotted on a train where he recounted the stressful nature of his work.

Man laments conditions in UK Photo credit: @kofilondon3/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He revealed that he had just closed from a 12-hour work shift and was feeling very tired due to the nature of the job.

He added that the only motivation to keep on working hard is knowing that you will have money to save and invest in projects back home. Apart from that he can confidently say that it is more enjoyable to live in Ghana than in the UK.

At the time of writing this report, the video had 1,200 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many people who took to the comments section of the video shared diverse opinions about the statement of the young man.

FELIX commented:

Good advice true talk God bless you God dey for us everything well be fine is not easy

user7840391375168 indicated:

Tell them paaa

fanta stated:

so do u talk about work like this when u were in ghana? wht is so special about abroad

banjos appiefa added:

we are always comfortable at our comfortable zone in Ghana with our attitude of work

Lazy people should not travel

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man has advised lazy people to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.

In a TikTok video, the man who works as a factory hand said the key principle of success abroad is hard work hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.

“I will advise that if you are lazy don't travel abroad, rather use your money to open a shop in Ghana,” he said with a straight face.

Source: YEN.com.gh