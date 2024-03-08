John Kumah Death: Catch A Glimpse Of The Late MP’s Massive Residence

Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah's home was a centre of sad attraction after his death on March 7, 2024

Many mourners had gathered at the property following Kumah’s death, who was also the Ejisu MP

John Kumah was 45 years old and left behind a wife and six children following his passing

The tragic death of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah allowed people to get a glimpse of one of the properties he left behind.

A lavish property belonging to the late deputy minister in Ejisu was on full show for the world.

Kumah, the Ejisu MP, died at age 45 at the Suhum Government Hospital in the Eastern Region after being rushed from his constituency to Accra because of an illness.

Kumah was the founding Managing Director of Majak Associates Ltd, a building and construction firm.

He also founded the Aduaprokye Chambers and was the Managing Partner of the law firm.

In politics, he served as the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme upon appointment in 2017.

He became the Ejisu MP in 2021 and was also made a deputy minister.

Message from Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo mourned the passing of Deputy Finance Minister John Kumah Kumah, calling him a Ghanaian patriot par excellence.

In a message on social media, the president said Kumah was committed to the betterment of Ghana and his people of Ejisu.

"His efforts were instrumental in advancing the government’s economic agenda and ensuring that the fruits of our progress were equitably shared amongst all segments of society."

"He was a stalwart of the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency, which he served with great enthusiasm and devotion as a Member of Parliament."

