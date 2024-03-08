To mark International Women's Day, YEN.com.gh looks at the women who will play pivotal roles in the 2024 election cycle ahead of polls on December 7, 2024.

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, Jean Mensa and Samira Bawumia. Source: Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang/Electoral Commission of Ghana/Samira Bawumia

Source: Facebook

1. Jean Mensa

Jean Mensa is overseeing her second election after taking over from Jean Mensa. She has had to keep the peace between the National Democratic Congress and the New Patriotic Party and ensure the commission puts in place measures to produce free and fair elections.

2. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has been endorsed by the National Democratic Congress and will once again be at John Mahama’s side on the campaign trail. Her roots in the Central Region are sure to play a role in the critical swing region. Opoku-Agyemang is in line to become the first woman Vice President of Ghana.

3. Samira Bawumia

Samira Bawumia will be back on the campaign trail for the fifth time, this time with the chance of becoming the First Lady if her husband, Mahamudu Bawumia, wins his first bid to become the first Muslim president of Ghana on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party.

4. Lordina Mahama

Lordina Mahama is also no stranger to campaigning, having been at the side of John Mahama since 2008 when he became vice President. Hailing from Nkoranza in the middle belt of Ghana, her presence could give the NDC an edge in some of the Bono areas.

Source: YEN.com.gh