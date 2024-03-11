Chef Faila is making waves at the ongoing International Horticultural Expo in Qatar

She has been offered the opportunity by the First Lady of Qatar to live and work in the country

Many people have commended her for putting Ghana proud at the expo

The exploits of Chef Failatu Abdul Razak have been noticed by patrons of the ongoing International Horticultural Expo in Qatar.

This comes after the First Lady of Qatar personally offered her the chance to live and work in the Gulf country as a chef.

Chef Faila disclosed this in a post on TikTok where she shared a short clip of herself preparing some Ghanaian dishes.

She also appealed to Ghanaians to grow more yams because the country may benefit hugely from its exports.

"It is my pleasure to announce to every Community in Ghana to boost their productivity on Yam henceforth because the export of Yam is going to be in great demand.I was nearly kidnapped today when I made greatness out of Yam at the Lulu Pearl Market in Qatar Doha together with other meals.

Both Whites and blacks could not resist the delicacies and recipes.Infact,I was simply asked by the First Lady of Qatar if I would love to establish with them. The amazing Ghanaian community in Qatar also sends their greetings"

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 29,000 likes and 600 comments.

Ghanaians commend Chef Faila

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended her on making Ghana proud at the ongoing Qatar export.

ADEPA_BLESSED commented:

Afua is winning, Faila is winning. Chef smith will win, even without GWR certificate. God bless Ghana

Kaacey indicated:

what is wining without opportunities...Guinness fo) we don't need your qualifications God Did it

zulfawu reacted:

We are a global asset now. We are taking Ghana and Nirthern Ghanan along wherever we go.Masha Allah! More wins,my darling

Aseye Ella Williams reacted:

Disqualified or not you still remains the Executive Chef Faila Ghana is proud of you

This is Alberttina reacted:

Faila is a great cook and looking at the delicacies the food will taste great. She makes cooking look so simple. This is truly an African woman

Chef Faila opts not to attempt cook-a-thon again

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chef Failatu Abdul Razak confirmed she would not embark on another cooking marathon, all in a bid to set a Guinness World Record.

She made the disclosure during an interview on GTV.

Chef Faila added that her plan now is to take advantage of the platform and opportunities the cooking marathon has offered her.

