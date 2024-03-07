Nana Aba Anamoah And Serwaa Amihere Slay In Elegant Dresses At Women Of Valor Conference
- The founder of the Women of Valor conference, Nana Aba Anamoah, wore a stylish dress to the conference in Accra on March 7, 2024
- Top female celebrities, including Rita Dominic and Bonang Matheba from South Africa, were present at the event
- Some social media users have praised Nana Aba Anamoah for such a great initiative to promote women's empowerment
Nana Aba Anamoah and her team have successfully organised the second edition of the Women of Valor conference at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on March 7, 2024.
Award-winning Ghanaian filmmaker Shirley Frimpong Manso, Nigerian actress Rita Dominic and South African media personality Bonang Matheba were the main speakers at the all-female conference.
The founder of the Women of Valor initiative, Nana Aba Anamoah, looked elegant in an African print dress and a ponytail hairstyle.
South Africa's Bonang Matheba and Rita Dominic portray decency and class with their outfits at event in Ghana
Nana Aba Anamoah wore classy earrings and a piece of expensive jewellery to complete her look at the great event.
Watch the video below;
Serwaa Amihere looks gorgeous in a beautiful tulle dress
Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere wore a stylish dress from her fashion brand, Office&Co, to host the event.
The morning show host modelled in a glittering strap high heels while the audience cheered her on.
Watch the video below;
Ghanaian musician Becca slays in a short dress
Award-winning Ghanaian musician Becca wore a custom-made dress by Yartel GH to perform at the Women of Valor conference.
Watch the video below;
Some social media users have commented on Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere's outfits at the Women Of Valor conference
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;
addytouch_clothings_and_blings stated:
Great women of valour
queen_tiwaah stated:
Beautiful ❤️
nas_hadas stated:
Wow lovely
Miss.narks stated:
Love the energy
Expressembroiderygh stated:
Beautiful dress
Blwofona stated:
The dress
fauzys_collections0 stated:
The energy
ms.deborah_xx stated:
Beautiful serwaa ❤❤
Ezeakuchioma stated:
Beautiful.
maame_owuswwaa stated:
Aunty Rita has always been the same; she doesn’t age at all ❤️
ambitious_afia stated:
OMG, Rita is such a beauty in everything
justcletus_ stated:
I love Shirleyyyy
Hetromawuli stated:
Beccaaaaaaaaa
Thabysafriprint stated:
Becca❤️
etta17112020 stated:
Wow, I was not expecting that from Shirley
