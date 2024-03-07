The founder of the Women of Valor conference, Nana Aba Anamoah, wore a stylish dress to the conference in Accra on March 7, 2024

Top female celebrities, including Rita Dominic and Bonang Matheba from South Africa, were present at the event

Some social media users have praised Nana Aba Anamoah for such a great initiative to promote women's empowerment

Nana Aba Anamoah and her team have successfully organised the second edition of the Women of Valor conference at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on March 7, 2024.

Award-winning Ghanaian filmmaker Shirley Frimpong Manso, Nigerian actress Rita Dominic and South African media personality Bonang Matheba were the main speakers at the all-female conference.

Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, Rita Dominic and Bonang Matheba slay in stylish dresses. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

The founder of the Women of Valor initiative, Nana Aba Anamoah, looked elegant in an African print dress and a ponytail hairstyle.

Nana Aba Anamoah wore classy earrings and a piece of expensive jewellery to complete her look at the great event.

Serwaa Amihere looks gorgeous in a beautiful tulle dress

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere wore a stylish dress from her fashion brand, Office&Co, to host the event.

The morning show host modelled in a glittering strap high heels while the audience cheered her on.

Ghanaian musician Becca slays in a short dress

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Becca wore a custom-made dress by Yartel GH to perform at the Women of Valor conference.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere's outfits at the Women Of Valor conference

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Nana Aba Anamoah, Sandra Ankobiah And Other Stars Rock Elegant Outfits At The Women Of Valour Launch

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Aba Anamoah and her friends, who stole the show at the official Women of Valour launch at Nsuomnam Restaurant,

Among the prominent attendees of the occasion were female ambassadors, prominent female CEOs, and female celebrities.

Some social media users congratulated Nana Aba Anamoah on a great launch before the major ceremony in March 2024.

