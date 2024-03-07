John Kumah, the MP for Ejisu and Deputy Minister for Finance, has passed away

He is reported to have died while being transported from Kumasi to seek medical treatment abroad

Following the news of his death, a video emerged online showing Nigel Gaisie prophesying an attack on the deputy finance minister

Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, John Kumah, has passed away.

The Ejisu MP's death was announced on social media on Thursday, March 7, 2024, leaving many people in shock.

Nigel Gaisie prophesied an attack on Deputy Minister of Finance

As Ghanaians react to the student death of Kumah, a video capturing Prophet Nigel Gaisie's prophecy about the death of the Deputy Finance Minister has surfaced.

In the video, the founder and leader of the Prophetic Hill Church can be seen warning the Deputy Minister of Finance to take good care of himself, claiming that there was an attack on his life.

According to the prophet, the deputy minister was destined to be at the seat of government. His political trajectory posed a threat to some displeased individuals with his rise.

Gaisie further revealed that he had a vision of Kumah occupying a higher seat in the government, adding that if the politician watched over his life carefully, he would fulfil this prophecy.

Captain Smart claims John Kumah was poisoned

It is unknown when Nigel Gaisie shared this prophecy, but the video resurfaced after the news of John Kumah's death went viral.

Reports indicate that the late MP was en route to Accra in an ambulance when he succumbed to his ailment.

While the details surrounding his death remain unclear, a video has surfaced in which Captain Smart, a prominent media personality, claimed John Kumah was poisoned.

7 interesting facts about John Kumah emerge after his death

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh dug out a few facts about the late MP and a few details about his death.

It turns out, among other things, that he was married to a pastor with whom he had six biological children.

